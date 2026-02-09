Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that he was surprised to see forward Lukas Nmecha so sharp before the game against Nottingham Forest and has hailed his versatility, which gives the Whites another dynamic forward option.

Nmecha returned to the Leeds squad for the 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest, after missing the game against Arsenal with an injury.

The forward was not risked against the Tricky Trees but is back in contention to play in Tuesday night’s meeting with Chelsea.

Leeds signed Nmecha in the summer from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and he has scored five league goals since moving to Elland Road.

In recent seasons Nmecha has been dogged by injury issues, something which was a major driver in Wolfsburg offering him a new deal which reflected it; and which Nmecha snubbed for Leeds.

The 27-year old is at Farke’s disposal though and looking to contribute as Leeds bid to continue their push for survival.

Farke revealed that Nmecha had been training extremely well before the game against Nottingham Forest, which saw him come back into contention to play a few minutes if needed.

Club Manchester City Preston North End Wolfsburg Middlesbrough Anderlecht Leeds United Clubs Lukas Nmecha has played for

The striker’s services were not required as Leeds won the game convincingly, but Farke has confirmed that the forward is ready to play from the start against Chelsea.

The Leeds United boss hailed Nmecha for his versatility to play in the wider positions and as a centre-forward in a front two, and believes it will be essential as the Whites look to manage the busy week ahead.

“I went a bit away from my principles that after being out for a while, then one and a half sessions he had is normally not enough to be already back in the squad”, Farke said during a press conference (24:30).

“I have to say, was a bit surprised that he was capable to train one day before the game, but he looked so sharp.

“We did some sprints with shooting and also some competitive game and it felt like okay there is no holding back.

“He was enjoying himself, he felt well in his body and he also looked sharp on the morning of the game day.

“And for that I decided that I want to have him, last time he was involved he scored the winner at Elland Road and I want him for this important Nottingham game just perhaps to have him with for 15-20 minutes in case we need a goal.

“Because especially with strikers it is sometimes like this and for that I decided to take him straight away back.

“Of course for him to start a game was not a topic for the last game day.

“He is more like a striker, central striker by his nature but can also play a bit the wider role.

“He has played it for us, has played together with Dominic so it is always an option.

“Perhaps not every game to start in this way but also during a busy schedule right now, with the game on Tuesday and then we also have another game on the weekend.

“So it is good to have him back, so you could see that he plays and trains with confidence and definitely good to have options back.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s impressive form has also resulted in Nmecha’s reduced minutes as Farke has alternated between playing a front two or a traditional front three.

Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson, who was dubbed a proper ‘manager’s player’, have been tasked with providing Calvert-Lewin with support.

Nmecha has only started two games since December and will hope to get back into Farke’s lineup for the second half of the season.