Premier League legend Wayne Rooney is keen to see Tottenham Hotspur stick with Thomas Frank, but admits it is tough to see the north London side doing so.

Spurs lost 2-0 against Michael Carrick’s Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League.

Frank’s team have been winless in their last seven Premier League matches and are still searching for their first league win of 2026.

Tottenham’s squad have been riddled with long-term injuries to key players which has depleted their squad depth as the likes of James Maddison, Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall, Mohammed Kudus, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski are injured with no specific return date.

Frank arrived at Tottenham from Brentford in June 2025 and has struggled to get the team to yield results in his tenure.

As such, he is under major pressure, with one former Premier League star warning recently that Tottenham are in a relegation battle.

Rooney thinks that being Tottenham boss has made Frank, a manager he rates highly, tired and remarked he looks ten years older.

The Premier League legend, noting Cristian Romero getting sent off against Manchester United, admits he wants Spurs to stand by Frank.

Rooney does though feel that Tottenham are not likely to keep backing Frank.

Game Competition Newcastle United (H) Premier League Arsenal (H) Premier League Fulham (A) Premier League Tottenham’s next three games

“I feel for Thomas Frank because he looks tired, he looks like he’s aged 10 years”, Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney Show.

“That’s what that Tottenham job has done to him in a short period of time.

“I hope they stick with him because he’s fantastic manager, but I think it’s going be very difficult for them to do that.

“And you don’t need your captain going out getting sent off on a regular basis or being as vocal as he was this week.”

Spurs will look to improve their below-par home record in the current season as the team have only recorded two wins out of 12 home matches in the Premier League and have racked up ten points out of a possible 36.

Frank’s team will play back-to-back home matches in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next, with visits from Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Spurs have produced contrasting results in the Premier League and the Champions League, while the team have struggled to secure wins domestically, they have qualified directly for the Round of 16 after finishing fourth in the Champions League league stage standings.

Tottenham manager is the biggest job Frank has had in his career so far, but he regularly looked at how the top clubs went about their business early in his career.

In 2014, the then Brondby boss headed to watch Chelsea train as he looked to study their coaching techniques.