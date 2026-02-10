Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham lineup vs Manchester United tonight at the London Stadium in the Premier League.

West Ham grabbed a comfortable 2-0 win at Burnley last time out and have now won three of their last four games, sparking survival hopes.

It is a sign of how bad the situation was though that even the nine point haul still sees the Hammers in the drop zone and three points behind Nottingham Forest and six points behind Leeds United.

There are further positives though in the winter window arrivals of Axel Disasi and Adama Traore, with West Ham being hailed for signing the pair.

Nuno is also pleased with the signings that were made, which he feels have rebalanced the squad.

West Ham played out a 1-1 draw away at Manchester United in December and Nuno will have his eyes on at least a point this time around.

Manchester United arrive though in fine form, having clocked up four successive wins under interim boss Michael Carrick.

Nuno has acknowledged how well Manchester United are playing and will not underestimate the Red Devils.

Nuno picks Mads Hermansen in goal in his West Ham lineup vs Manchester United, while to keep the door shut in defence he picks Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Disasi, Konstantinos Mavropanos and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Midfield will be a crucial area tonight and West Ham go with Tomas Soucek, Mateus Fernandes and Freddie Potts, while Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen support Taty Castellanos.

If Nuno needs to influence the game with his changes and shift his West Ham lineup vs Manchester United then his options off the bench include Callum Wilson and Max Kilman.

West Ham United Lineup vs Manchester United

Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Potts, Summerville, Bowen, Castellanos

Substitutes: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Traore, Magassa, Scarles, Kante, Mayers