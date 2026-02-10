Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon has already convinced Fiorentina ‘to set aside’ the amount needed to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.

The left-winger first came to England on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk to Fulham, impressing with five goals in 24 games for the Cottagers.

In the summer of 2023, Solomon was signed for free on a five-year deal by north London club, Tottenham and instantly vowed he knew exactly what then boss Ange Postecoglou wanted.

He has made only six appearances for the Spurs and is currently on his third loan spell away from the club, being well down the pecking order in north London.

Last season, Solomon was loaned out to Leeds United, where he impressed with 23 goal contributions in 41 games in the Championship.

One ex-Leeds boss hailed his impressive spell at Elland Road, pointing out his quality and control on the ball.

Leeds did want to sign Solomon in the summer window and the winger was keen to remain in the Premier League, but he joined Villarreal on a season-long deal, which did not work out for the Spurs man.

Loanee On loan from Daniele Rugani Juventus Marco Brescianini Atalanta Jack Harrison Leeds United Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Giovanni Fabbian Bologna Fiorentina’s loan stars

His deal was cut short last month, as ex-Spurs supremo Fabio Paratici, who is now Fiorentina’s sporting director, worked to bring him to the struggling Italian club.

Solomon joined La Viola on a loan deal until the end of the current term, but Fiorentina have an option to buy him.

And now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, the 26-year-old has already convinced the Tuscan club to buy him at the end of the season should they survive in Serie A.

Fiorentina would need to pay €10m to keep Solomon permanently and it is a sum they have already set aside to do the deal.

The Tottenham on-loan star has scored two goals in the last two games for Paolo Vanoili’s side, who are fighting to stay up in Serie A.

The Tuscan outfit are currently three points away from safety and they believe that Solomon could be a big part of their future plans.

Spurs will hope to see Fiorentina stay up, as Solomon’s potential exit would strengthen Tottenham’s kitty for the next summer window.

Solomon is not the only Leeds connected player at Fiorentina, with Jack Harrison on loan at La Viola from the Whites.