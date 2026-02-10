Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson has highlighted the collective spirit within the Whites squad in recent months, pointing to the strong mentality of players outside the regular starting lineup who remain keen to impress.

Daniel Farke, who guided the Yorkshire side through an unbeaten run in December, was celebrating again on Friday night as Leeds secured a 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

The Whites were in command throughout, surging into a three-goal advantage before Forest found a late consolation, a result that moved Leeds up to 16th in the table and boosts confidence ahead of tonight’s meeting with Chelsea – match preview here.

Ilia Gruev, limited to just eleven league starts this season after long spells on the bench, got the nod from the start and made it count by supplying two assists.

James Justin, recently described as “fantastic” for the competition his form has created at right-back by a former White, slotted into a back three with Jaka Bijol not fully fit and delivered an impressive performance, capped by an assist.

Grayson highlighted the collective mindset that has developed within the Leeds squad in recent months, stressing the unity and togetherness running through the group.

He explained that players left out of Farke’s starting lineup have reacted in the right way, staying focused and ready to make their mark when opportunities arise.

Player Position Karl Darlow Goalkeeper Joe Rodon Defender Ethan Ampadu Defender/Midfielder Daniel James Winger Wales internationals in Leeds United’s squad

Referencing Noah Okafor’s goalscoring contribution against Nottingham Forest, the 56-year-old said that the attitude has carried into performances driven by a determination to deliver for the Whites when asked.

Grayson said on LUTV (4:13): “I think also what we’ve seen over the last two, three months, there’s real collectiveness and spirit about the team and the group together.

“When they’re left out, they don’t seem to be sulking.

“They want to come into the team when they get that chance and be ready for it.

“Okafor was another player that we questioned a little bit, not had great form, but I think he played really well tonight.

“There’s that togetherness and a point to prove that when you’ve been out of the team, that you want to go in and put on a performance for the supporters, yourself, and the manager as well.”

The Whites’ only first-team business during the window was the loan capture of Facundo Buonanotte, with deadline day unfolding without drama at Elland Road and concerns lingering that the lack of added firepower up front could draw scrutiny should Leeds hit a sustained run of poor form.

Farke has been unwilling to criticise Leeds for such limited business and insists unity throughout the club is key.

Leeds now turn their attention to Stamford Bridge, where they travel to face Chelsea tonight, having outplayed the Blues in the reverse fixture at Elland Road in a 3-1 victory.