Former Leeds United star Michael Bridges has praised Noah Okafor for his performance against Nottingham Forest, calling it his best yet in a crucial must-win for the Whites, and also highlighted the understanding between him and team-mate Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Okafor arrived at Elland Road in the summer alongside Dominic Calvert‑Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, with the Whites quickly delighted at securing the Swiss attacker’s signature.

Leeds clashed with the Tricky Trees on Friday night under the floodlights at Elland Road, both teams level on points in the Premier League ahead of the match.

The fixture ended 3‑1, featuring goals from Okafor, Jayden Bogle, and Leeds’ top league scorer Calvert‑Lewin, who has been described by a Leeds United legend as having a new lease of life at the club.

Okafor’s goal was his third of the season, his first since October in a clash against Tottenham Hotspur that ended in a defeat for the Whites.

With boss Daniel Farke deploying a 3‑4‑2-1 formation, the 25‑year-old operated down the left flank just ahead of team-mate Gudmundsson for the 82 minutes he was on the field.

Bridges lauded Okafor for his all‑round display, highlighting his sharp positional sense and grasp of tactical responsibilities.

He pointed to the Swiss winger’s knack for drifting into pockets and adapting when team-mate Gudmundsson pushes out wide.

The 47-year-old also emphasised the 25-year-old’s engagement with video analysis alongside the staff, which he described as beneficial to his development.

Bridges said on LUTV (21:48): “I would say yes, all round. If you’re talking about what you’ve seen there, when he’s getting in the pockets, when he gets out wide, he’s got an understanding when he’s talking there and explaining it.

“He knows when Gudmundsson’s out wide, he has to go in the pocket.

“So there’s the understanding of those roles and responsibilities.

“He talks about the video analysis there that he’s worked with the staff on.

“That’s also beneficial to him.

“That performance tonight, all round, is definitely his best game.”

The victory over Nottingham Forest lifted Leeds to 16th in the table with 29 points, keeping their cushion over relegation-threatened West Ham United to six points.

Okafor has heaped praise on Farke, calling him a top coach and highlighting the freedom the German tactician gives him on the pitch.

He will hope to deliver another strong performance this evening when Leeds face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a tough test against the west Londoners, who are riding a four-game unbeaten league run, in a clash that could see the Whites rise to 14th in the table with a victory.

On a personal level, Okafor will be keen for the Switzerland national team boss Murat Yakin to notice his performances, with the winger having been vocal about his unhappiness at missing out on recent squads.