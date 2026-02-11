Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Livingston

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Livingston in tonight’s Scottish Premiership encounter at Celtic Park.

Scottish football now has a three-way title race this term and O’Neill will know that his side’s margin for error is razor thin, especially in games that Celtic are expected to win, such as tonight.

Livingston arrive at Parkhead sitting bottom of the Scottish Premiership table and with just one win to their name all season.

They have yet to win away from home in the league and will start as big underdogs against Celtic tonight.

Celtic have just brought in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free transfer, with the midfielder having left Turkish side Besiktas.

One former top flight star insisted recently that the stage is set for Oxlade-Chamberlain to take a slot in the Celtic midfield, in place of Reo Hatate.

Oxlade-Chamberlain brings big experience to the table and O’Neill will want to make good use of it in the title challenge.

O’Neill has insisted he will not take Livingston lightly and is clear Celtic are not playing well enough to even think about doing that at present.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Livingston tonight is Kasper Schmeichel, while at the back O’Neill picks Julian Araujo, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Marcelo Saracchi.

Midfield will be an area that Celtic will want to gain control of early on and in the engine room for the Bhoys is Callum McGregor and Benjamin Nygren, while Arne Engels also starts.

Daizen Maeda and Sebastian Tounetki support Tomas Cvancara in the final third.

If O’Neill needs to shake up his Celtic lineup vs Livingston then he has options to call for on the bench and they include new boy Oxlade-Chamberlain and Junior Adamu.

Celtic Lineup vs Livingston

Schmeichel, Araujo, Trusty, Scales, Saracchi, McGregor, Nygren, Engels, Maeda, Tounekti, Cvancara

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Adamu, McCowan, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hatate, Arthur, Forrest, Donovan, Tierney