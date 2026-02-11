Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Fixture: Motherwell vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has picked his Rangers starting lineup vs Motherwell for tonight’s Scottish Premiership meeting at Fir Park – match preview here.

Rohl has put Rangers right back into the thick of the title race, but the German boss knows that rivals stand ready to take advantage of any slip-ups on the part of the Gers.

Though Rangers are fancied to beat Motherwell, the game has the look of a tough encounter, with the hosts no pushovers.

Motherwell have lost just three times in the Scottish Premiership this season, which is the joint lowest total in the league, along with Hearts.

Remarkably, Motherwell have also conceded just five times at Fir Park this term, the lowest total for home goals conceded in the division.

Rangers head to Motherwell though being praised for the transfer business they did in the winter window.

Rohl admits he is expecting to see a Motherwell team playing with intensity, but is prepared to meet the challenge head on.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season saw Rangers edge Motherwell out 1-0 at Ibrox.

The last meeting between the two sides at Fir Park ended in a draw and Rangers have not won at the ground since 2023.

Jack Butland is between the sticks in Rohl’s Rangers lineup vs Motherwell tonight, while in defence the Gers boss selects James Tavernier, John Souttar, Nasser Djiga and Jayden Meghoma.

In the engine room, Rangers look towards Tochi Chukwuani, Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande, while Djeidi Gassama and Mikey Moore support Youssef Chermiti.

Rohl can change his Rangers lineup vs Motherwell within the 90 minutes if needed and his options off the bench include Ryan Naderi and Andreas Skov Olsen.

Rangers Lineup vs Motherwell

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Djiga, Meghoma, Chukwuani, Raskin, Diomande, Gassama, Moore, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Fernandez, Rommens, Sterling, Aasgaard, Antman, Skov Olsen, Naderi, Miovski