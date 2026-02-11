Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Ramon Vega has demanded that club CEO Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange follow Thomas Frank out the door.

The north Londoners finished 17th last season under Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked even though he won the club the Europa League to book a Champions League spot.

Frank had a mixed start to life at Spurs, but could not really get a tune out of the squad, with multiple important players out with injuries for substantial periods.

On Wednesday morning, the Danish manager was sacked by the club, with Tottenham currently sitting 16th in the league table, only five points away from the relegation zone.

Former Spurs man Vega has been urging the club hierarchy for months to move on from Frank, stressing that he is not a good fit at the north Londoners.

Now that the former Brentford boss has been removed from his position, Vega believes that Tottenham need more bigger changes up top to get the club going.

He has blasted club CEO Venkatesham and sporting director Lange for the decisions they have taken and the sheer mismanagement of the club.

Manager Nationality Mauricio Pochettino Argentine Jose Mourinho Portuguese Nuno Espirito Santo Portuguese Antonio Conte Italian Ange Postecoglou Australian Thomas Frank Danish Recent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Vega wants the pair to follow Frank out of the door, stressing that the Lewis Family Trust also need to consider selling their ownership stakes.

“If Vinai and Lange are not sacked then we have a big problem fundamentally at the Club”, the ex-Spurs star wrote on X following Frank’s removal.

“@SpursOfficial, it’s a good time now before it’s too late.

“Not when we are relegated, NOW it needs to be done.

“They have massively missed on all angles of their mandate by the Club!

“This can’t continue like that.

“The Lewis family also needs to look in the mirror seriously and think about selling ASAP!”

Venkatesham had a three-year CEO spell at bitter rivals Arsenal before Spurs appointed him last summer as their supremo.

Lange has been at the club since 2023, when he was initially appointed as the club’s technical director, and now serving as Tottenham’s sporting director.

Whether the club will make a decision on the pair’s future following Frank’s sacking remains to be seen.