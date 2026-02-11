Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Birmingham City star Tommy Doyle has reminded Leeds United that they will have to visit St Andrew’s and play in front of the Blues’ fans on Sunday in the FA Cup.

The Championship giants are set to play host to the Premier League team in an FA Cup tie which has all the hallmarks of a thrilling affair.

Under Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds played out a 5-4 win over Birmingham City at St Andrew’s in 2019, a game in which the legendary boss admitted his side had little control.

Leeds United will go into the game as firm favourites, given their good form under Daniel Farke in the Premier League of late.

However, Birmingham City will take confidence from the fact that they will be playing at home in front of their fans.

St Andrew’s has been a happy hunting ground for Birmingham City this season, where they have one of the best records in the division.

In the 16 league games they have played there, Blues have lost just once and have managed to accumulate 31 points.

For the FA Cup game, therefore, the Wolves loanee is counting on home comforts and has issued a warning to the visitors, telling his team-mates to make things as difficult as possible.

Result Competition Leeds United 3-0 Birmingham City Championship Birmingham City 1-0 Leeds United Championship Birmingham City 4-5 Leeds United Championship Last three Birmingham City vs Leeds United meetings

“Like every other game, you have to go in with confidence. You have to feel good”, Doyle told Blues+ (3.07).

“We are still playing well, we are still unbeaten, we are on a little unbeaten run and we have got to feel that.

“They have got to come to our home with our fans and we have to make it as difficult as we can for them and compete as well as possible.”

Birmingham City are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run, proving goalkeeper James Beadle right when he said at the end of last month that they had shown that they have character to succeed on the road, carrying the form at home on to the away games.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, on the other hand, has shown that he can evolve according to the needs of the game, earning praise from former star Michael Bridges.

It remains to be seen how much Farke will rotate his side, with Premier League survival the priority for the Whites this term.