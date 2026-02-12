Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top-flight attacker Tam McManus believes that Motherwell’s Danish boss Jens Berthel Askou should be ‘top of the list’ when Celtic are looking for a new manager in the summer.

Motherwell earned a well-deserved point at home to Rangers on Wednesday night in the Scottish Premiership, after Stephen Welsh scored their late goal in the 1-1 draw.

Askou’s side are fourth in the Scottish Premiership table, closest to the three title challengers, and having lost the joint-fewest number of games.

The Well are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak which started after they beat Rangers’ rivals Celtic 2-0 in late December.

Askou has caught the eye with the way he has got the Fir Park side playing and one former Rangers star even believes the Gers’ point was a good one, given how Motherwell are flying.

McManus thinks Motherwell are now playing the best football in the country and noted how well they keep the ball.

He added that the Well’s boss Askou, after the great work he has done with them, will have a host of clubs to chose from in the summer but believes that the Dane should be on the top of Celtic’s list of manager targets.

Club Country Vendsyssel Denmark HB Torshavn Faroe Islands Horsens Denmark IFK Goteborg Sweden Motherwell Scotland Clubs Jens Berthel Askou has managed

McManus wrote on X: “Motherwell and the way they play football/dominate possession is the best I’ve seen from a team outside the Old Firm since Mowbray’s Hibs team in 2005/6.

“Play the best football in the country by a distance.

“JBA will surely have his pick of clubs in the Summer and he should be top of Celtic’s list for starters.”

Askou was appointed as the Motherwell boss at the start of the season, after being an assistant manager at FC Copenhagen and Sparta Prague.

The Dane has had a great immediate influence at the Scottish side, who could now realistically qualify for Europe next term.

Celtic won late in their Scottish Premiership encounter against Livingston on Wednesday, with a goal from new boy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

McManus recently insisted that the English star has a role to play, filling a void in the Celtic midfield and his goal at Celtic Park will only help his case.

Celtic are unbeaten in the league under Martin O’Neill, winning six games and drawing twice.

The veteran Celtic boss has steadied the ship twice this season, coming in after both first-team permanent managers, Brenden Rodgers and Wilfried Nancy left.

However, with O’Neill only at the helm until the end of the current season, the Bhoys will be on the look for a third permanent boss in twelve months, if the Northern Irishman cannot be convinced to stay on.