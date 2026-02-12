Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton Under-21s goalkeeper George Pickford is a loan target for National League North side Southport, according to journalist Joe Thomas.

The Toffees have just come out of the January transfer window amid Richard Keys criticising their recruitment department.

Everton though, have utilised the loan market excellently this campaign, bringing in Jack Grealish from Manchester City and Tyrique George from Chelsea.

Grealish was a strong contributor to Everton’s cause, despite David Moyes wanting more goals from him, until his injury, while the Toffees negotiated a ‘financially advantageous’ deal for George with Chelsea in the winter window.

More importantly, for the long-term health of Everton as an institution, their outgoing loan moves for their youngsters have been handled well.

Francis Okoronkwo has impressed Grant McCann during his loan, with the Doncaster Rovers manager admitting that his side were tracking the Everton youngster for two years.

Accrington Stanley boss John Doolan noted that Mansfield Town trebled up on Everton loanee Isaac Heath during a fixture, after having earlier declared that he was ‘so, so, happy’ with the player.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

Harrison Armstrong has arguably been the biggest loan success story of the season, with the midfielder doing so well at Preston North End that he was recalled to help Everton’s first-team amidst injuries and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Goalkeeping talent Pickford could now be set to follow in their footsteps, with National League North outfit Southport targeting him for a loan move.

A regular for Everton Under-21s, Pickford has kept the most clean sheets in the Premier League 2.

Pickford has also been training regularly with Everton’s first team at Finch Farm, as he bids to develop quickly.

If the move to Southport comes to fruition, Pickford will have his first taste of senior football.

Southport sit a lowly 20th in the National League North and are in a battle to avoid relegation.

Having conceded 53 goals in 31 games, if the move goes through the Pickford would be likely to have plenty to do between the sticks.