George Wood/Getty Images

Bundesliga club Wolfsburg are ‘highly unlikely’ to trigger their option to buy Sunderland loan star Jenson Seelt due to his injury issues.

The young Dutch defender started his youth career back in the Netherlands with NEC Nijmegen, before PSV Eindhoven snapped him up for their academy.

He spent six years at the Eredivisie giants and Sunderland signed him on a five-year deal when they were in the Championship.

Seelt was used as a bit-part option by the Black Cats, as he has made only 20 appearances for the newly promoted Premier League club.

The central defender did insist that he was doing the right things at the Stadium of Light for consistent game time, but he could not make a consistent breakthrough.

Last summer, he was loaned out to German top-flight club Wolfsburg, who have an option to buy him for €13m to €15m, if the 22-year-old Dutchman impresses.

However, Seelt has failed to keep himself fit consistently and has not played a game since late December for Wolfsburg.

Competition Appearances Eerste Divisie 63 Championship 18 Bundesliga 9 Premier League 2 Top competitions Jenson Seelt has played in

And now, according to German magazine Kicker (via Fussball Transfers), Wolfsburg are rated as ‘highly unlikely’ to consider triggering the option to buy him.

Seelt suffered from illness after the turn of the year and a newly sustained knee injury has ruled him out of action at the Bundesliga club.

And due to his poor injury record, Wolfsburg are rated as not willing to trigger the option to buy him when his loan ends at the end of the current campaign.

Seelt featured in the first two Premier League games of the season for the Black Cats and his departure was sanctioned when Omar Alderete joined the club.

The Dutch defender has more than 700 minutes for Wolfsburg to his name this term, but unless he recovers soon and changes minds, Seelt will be sent back to the Stadium of Light.

He was considered a top talent a few years ago and his current deal runs until the summer of 2028 at Sunderland.

If a permanent move to Wolfsburg is off the table then Sunderland will have to carefully consider the next steps with Seelt and whether they wish to keep hold of him.