Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Derek Ferguson believes that the point against an ‘absolutely flying’ Motherwell side is a good one for the Gers, but now the Hearts clash ‘starts to look like a must-win’.

The Glasgow giants lost ground in the Scottish Premiership title race as they were held to their second draw in the last three games, this time against a resolute Motherwell side away from home on Wednesday, in a game which finished 1-1.

It was a hard-fought match where the away side opened the scoring in the sixth minute via Nicolas Raskin.

Things started to look even brighter for the Glasgow giants when Motherwell went down to ten men in the 78th minute.

But Jens Berthel Askou’s side showed character to score in the 89th minute through Celtic loanee Stephen Welsh and leave Danny Rohl’s team disappointed.

Ferguson, who has been impressed with the performance levels of Motherwell this season, feels that Rangers got away with Fir Park with what can be considered to be a good point.

He is the view that Motherwell have been superb this season; they have lost just three league games.

“I think this is a good point for Rangers”, Ferguson said on BBC Sportsound.

Result Competition Hearts 2-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 0-2 Hearts Scottish Premiership Hearts 1-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership Last three Rangers-Hearts meetings

“Because this is a Motherwell side that have been absolutely flying and they’ve shown different sides to their game tonight, down to 10 men.

“The Rangers players might have just thought ‘we’ve got this, this game’s dead and buried’. But you can never think like that.

“The first half was breathless. At times, Motherwell were excellent and Rangers defended ever so well.”

Rangers boss Rohl suggested after the game that the point was not a bad one for Rangers and Ferguson is of the same view.

The former Gers star though believes the knock-on effect is that Sunday’s clash with Hearts now looks like a game Rangers must win.

“I think it is a pretty good point but as Danny Rohl mentioned, there’s a massive game on Sunday and that starts to look like a must-win.”

Rangers have been hailed for their transfer business in the January transfer window and Rohl will hope the new arrivals can live up to expectations.

Splashing such a level of cash in the window may well come with the demand that the league title now be won by the German.

Loan star Mikey Moore has also been stepping up his levels and recently one former Rangers man insisted that defenders lose track of him during games.