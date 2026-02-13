Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tam McManus has lifted the lid on how Celtic’s new recruit, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, has impressed at Lennoxtown and backed the midfielder to provide the spark that could swing the title race in the Hoops’ favour.

The former Liverpool star joined the Bhoys following the close of the January transfer window, with a former Scotland international describing it as a gamble given he had not played since last summer and would need to rediscover the form that had made him a key player for the Premier League champions.

Oxlade-Chamberlain had maintained his fitness while training with his former club Arsenal and was handed his league debut by Martin O’Neill on Wednesday night against Livingston, coming on as a late second-half substitute for full-back Julian Araujo.

The 32-year-old made an immediate impact, scoring a stunning 91st-minute winner in the final minutes to snatch all three points from the Lions and secure a 2-1 victory.

His match-winning contribution drew praise from a former Scotland midfielder and kept Celtic within touching distance of second-placed Rangers, just one point behind.

McManus revealed he had heard glowing reports about Oxlade-Chamberlain and confirmed that the winger had made a strong impression at Lennoxtown.

He stressed that, despite lingering doubts over the English midfielder’s fitness after time on the sidelines, the staff were left astonished by his performance in training.

Trophy won With Premier League Liverpool Champions League Liverpool EFL Cup Liverpool FA Cup Arsenal UEFA Super Cup Liverpool FIFA Club World Cup Liverpool Turkish Cup Besiktas Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s honours

The former Hibernian attacker highlighted how the 32-year-old swiftly secured his place in the squad and emphasised that his quality could be pivotal to Celtic’s title bid, as it was against Livingston.

McManus said on PLZ’s Soccer Football Show (18:46): “From what I’m hearing, he’s certainly been lighting up at Lennoxtown.

“You know, I think they were wondering if he was fit enough, but the first couple of days he’s been in, the guys I’ve spoken to at Lennoxtown said he blew the staff away, said he was outstanding.

“So that’s no surprise, he’s straight in.

“Very early doors, and he came on for, I don’t know, half an hour last night, but yes, I think he’s a quality player, and he could be the difference.”

Celtic secured a Europa League playoff spot despite a turbulent spell under Wilfried Nancy and will be relying on Oxlade-Chamberlain’s experience to influence their upcoming crucial fixtures against VfB Stuttgart.

Oxlade-Chamberlain knows his way around European games and notably drew big praise for his display in the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, in particular, which highlighted his ability to perform on the big stage.

O’Neill will be hoping Oxlade-Chamberlain can steer clear of injuries, which have disrupted his career in the past.