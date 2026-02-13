Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Besiktas ‘plan to make an official offer’ for Rangers striker Youssef Chermiti in the summer transfer window.

Chermiti made the move from Everton to Rangers last summer after the Scottish giants splashed the cash to land him.

The Gers had a chance to sign Chermiti on a loan deal but decided to go all in and signed him on a permanent contract.

He has since started nine games in the Scottish Premiership, scoring four goals for Rangers.

The Portuguese striker though has failed to convince many with his performances, leading to one former star explaining, in his view, Chermiti lacks the killer instinct.

Despite scoring a match winning brace against rivals Celtic in early January, Chermiti now has major competition for the central striker role at Rangers.

He was subject to interest from Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the winter window, but a significant offer worth €15m was rejected by the Scottish side.

Interest from Turkey is not going away though and Besiktas are now eyeing Chermiti, according to Turkish daily Takvim.

Besiktas consider the 22-year old striker to be a sound a long-term investment and ‘plan to make an official offer’ when the window opens in the summer.

The Turkish club had an underwhelming first half of the season but have now picked up pace as they look to qualify for European football.

Chermiti, who has a contract with the Gers until summer 2029, faces competition from Bojan Miovski and new boy Ryan Naderi for the striker’s position.

One former Scotland star believes that Naderi has been signed to be the first choice striker for Danny Rohl’s side.

Rangers not selling Chermiti in the January transfer window however could well indicate they will not part with him easily.

The summer window though would hand Rangers ample time to replace Chermiti if Besiktas do make an offer that the Ibrox outfit find acceptable.

Moving to Besiktas would see Chermiti link up with former Rangers players Ridvan Yilmaz and Vaclav Cerny.