Former top-flight attacker Tam McManus has taken aim at Rangers boss Danny Rohl’s approach when his side go in front, stating that his tactics are too negative and overly pragmatic once the Gers have the advantage.

On Wednesday night, Rangers travelled to Fir Park to face fourth-placed Motherwell in a significant Scottish Premiership clash, and they made the perfect start when Nicolas Raskin fired them ahead in the sixth minute.

After making the ideal start, Rangers struggled to assert themselves as the Steelmen took control of the contest, limiting the visitors to under 40 per cent possession, and even with only a slender advantage, Bojan Miovski and Jayden Meghoma were cautioned for time wasting.

Motherwell, even after going down to ten men, struck a last-minute equaliser to snatch two valuable points away from Rangers, the fourth time the Gers have dropped points after taking the lead this season.

McManus criticised Rohl for his game management when Rangers edge in front, claiming his side become overly cautious and pragmatic once they have their noses ahead.

He maintained that the squad possess greater technical ability in the final third than they have displayed, but instead of pushing on for a second goal, they look to protect their lead.

The 44-year-old likened it to Hearts boss Derek McInnes’ tendency to add defensive cover at 1-0 or 2-0, adding that with a man advantage, supporters would expect the Gers to go and finish the job with a decisive second.

Statistic Number Wins 6 Draws 6 Losses 1 Rangers’ league record away from home so far

McManus said on PLZ’s Soccer Football Show (10:40): “I think he’s too negative.

“I think he’s too pragmatic at times.

“I think Rangers have got better players than what they’ve shown.

“I think they’ve got more technical ability in the final third.

“But it’s just as if they go 1-0 up, he tries to shut up shop.

“It’s similar to something like Derek McInnes.

“Derek McInnes, when they go 1-0 up or 2-0 up at times, starts throwing centre-halves on.

“But I think if you’re a Rangers supporter, you’re playing 10 men, you’re thinking, right, go and get the next goal, go and get the killer second goal, because if it goes 2-0, the game is finished.”

The Ibrox side sit second in the league table, five points clear of Hearts ahead of Sunday’s clash in Glasgow, with a former Rangers star branding it a must-win in the wake of the draw at Fir Park.

On 52 points from 26 outings, they hold only the slimmest of cushions over third-placed Celtic, who trail by a single point, leaving little margin for further slip-ups.

While their January transfer dealings have drawn praise, Rohl will hope his new recruits can make an immediate and telling impact as the title race gathers pace in the weeks ahead.