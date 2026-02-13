Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic out-on-loan defender Stephen Welsh has impressed former top flight striker Gordon Dalziel, who admits he did not know he was so good until he watched him closely.

Welsh is on loan at Motherwell, who came back from an early Nicolas Raskin goal to earn themselves a 1-1 draw at Fir Park against Rangers earlier this week.

The Celtic man played a starring role, as he not only scored the equaliser, but also proved to be influential with his build-up play from the back.

Dalziel was watching on closely and was hugely impressed by just how well Welsh can weight a pass.

He also confessed that he did not think that Welsh was as good as he is, but was won over after his performance in the first half against Rangers.

Dalziel said on Open Goal (54:04): “Even the way Celtic want to play, I watch Welsh.

“He’s using the ball, see his weighted passes to players.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

“Brilliant by the way.

“I didn’t think Welsh was as good a player, until I actually sat and watched him in the first half.

“He’s passing it, but it’s the weight of his passes.”

Motherwell star Andy Halliday admitted he was hoping Celtic would not recall Welsh in the January transfer window, but they ultimately did.

After making a couple of appearances for Celtic, Welsh rejoined Motherwell on deadline day once Benjamin Arthur was brought in on loan from Brentford.

Motherwell continue to perform strongly in the Scottish Premiership and so much so that Tam McManus thinks their boss Jens Berthel Askou should be top of Celtic’s list in the summer.

Celtic’s new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made sure that the Bhoys took full advantage of Rangers’ slip-up by popping up with an injury time winner against Livingston.

Welsh will be keen for a crack at the Celtic first team squad in the summer, when he heads back after his Motherwell loan stint.