Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is full of admiration for Sam Byram, who he feels always delivers in training despite being on the fringes of the Whites team.

Byram has only played seven minutes of league football this season for Leeds, after falling behind other new signings in the full-back positions.

The 32-year old was part of Leeds’ Championship winning squad last year and signed a one-year contract extension until the end of the current campaign in the summer.

The defender featured in 36 games in the Championship last season, but has fallen behind players like James Justin, Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson on Leeds’ return to the Premier League.

Despite making only three appearances this season, Byram has been a very influential part of Leeds’ success, boss Farke has insisted.

Farke, who had the defender at Norwich City and took him back to his boyhood club Leeds, hailed Byram for his great attitude in training and for being a good team-player.

The German boss stated that he can count on the perfect ‘role model’ in Byram, who has helped maintain the high standards of the club.

Club Years Leeds United 2012-2016 West Ham United 2016-2019 Nottingham Forest (loan) 2018-2019 Norwich City 2019-2023 Leeds United 2023- Sam Byram’s career history

“It is a tough one for me because everyone knows I have a soft spot for Sam Byram”, Farke said during a press conference (15:15).

“I rate him that much as human being, but especially also as a player and sometimes hard decisions not to give him more games or several times to not travel with the squad, just to how far we have come as a club and how far we have developed.

“This is quite important because due to the quality performances of Jayden Bogle, Gabby Gudmundsson, James Justin, we had excellent signings more or less on positions full-back and also wing-back where Sam was also playing.

“Sometimes tough to leave him out, but also he leads by example so of course he would love to start each and every game and get each minute, but I can always count on him.

“Always delivers each day in training, top team-mate, always happy for the team when we are successful, never moody, always in a positive way.

“For me, a player in the spotlight like Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] or Ethan [Ampadu], who have played many minutes.

“Ethan wears the captain’s armband and Dominic scores many goals, so the players who are perhaps not that much in spotlight they are responsible for the spirit within the group.

“Sam Byram is the perfect role model for this and also why he has such importance for our overall development.”

Byram’s attitude was also applauded previously by former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn, who stated that he is an absolute delight to work with.

The defender came through Leeds United’s academy before moving on to West Ham and returned to Elland Road in the summer of 2023.

Byram revealed that when at Leeds, he was offered a new contract on worse terms by Massimo Cellino, which led to his exit to West Ham.

When at the Hammers, he insisted playing for Leeds had left him able to handle performing in front of big crowds.

Byram will be hoping he gets called upon by Farke over the remaining months of the season.