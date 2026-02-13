Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Igor Tudor have a ‘verbal agreement’ in place for a short-term deal as the new Spurs manager, and only the signature is ‘missing’.

Spurs had a terrible last season in terms of domestic football as they finished as low as 17th in the Premier League, even though they won the Europa League.

Australian coach Ange Postecoglou was sacked despite winning a European trophy, and former Brentford boss Thomas Frank was trusted with the reins at the north London club.

However, that went south as the Dane was sacked on Wednesday with Spurs sitting 16th in the league table.

Former Tottenham star Jamie O’Hara stressed that the new Spurs boss needs to put some sense into the players, pointing out shocking standards at the club.

They have been linked with several managers and it looks like they are closing in on their man, at least until the end of the season.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, ex-Juventus boss Tudor has reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Tottenham to become the next Spurs boss.

It has been suggested that the deal is set to run until the end of the current campaign, with only Tudor’s signature missing.

The Croatian boss managed the likes of Juventus, Marseille, Udinese, Galatasaray and Hellas Verona in the last 13 years of his managerial career.

He kicked off his managerial journey at Croatian side Hajduk Split.

Most recently, Tudor was Juventus’ boss, where he lasted for around seven months, before he was sacked by the Old Lady.

Burnley were keen on him before he took the Bianconeri post.

The 47-year-old has been out of work since October and now he is closing in on his first managerial spell in England.

The north London club are currently five points above the drop zone and Tudor will hope to see a comfortable second half of the season in north London.

And if he impresses short-term at Spurs, he could give himself a chance to earn a long-term deal at Tottenham.

Bigger changes, higher up at the club, have been demanded by a former Spurs star, who wants club CEO Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange to be sacked.