Adam Pretty/Getty Images

German journalist Christian Falk feels that Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic knows that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich would not be able to hand him regular game time.

Spurs defender Vuskovic is currently on loan in Germany at Hamburg and his performances have turned heads.

The Croatian has attracted attention from a host of big-name European clubs in recent months, but for now, Spurs do not plan to listen to permanent offers for the teenager.

Hamburg have been looking to secure another loan deal for Vuskovic for next season and it is believed at the club internally that could be possible.

Tottenham though may want to bring Vuskovic back to north London, with the situation in flux given the lack of a permanent manager at the club.

Bayern Munich are firm admirers of Vuskovic and were interested in signing him even before Tottenham managed to steal in a do a deal.

Manchester City also wanted Vuskovic when he was just 16.

Bayern Munich still have their eyes on Vuskovic, encouraged by how he has handled German football at Hamburg, but are well stocked in his position, with Dayot Upamecano signing a new deal.

Centre-back Age Dayot Upamecano 27 Jonathan Tah 30 Kim Min-jae 29 Hiroki Ito 26 Bayern Munich’s centre-back options

German journalist Falk admits that Vuskovic needs playing time given his age and is likely well aware that he would not get it at Bayern Munich, even if the club continue to track him.

“Then [after Dayot Upamecano’s new contract] they can’t afford a player like Vuskovic from Tottenham”, Falk said on his Bayern Insider show (8:25).

“They have an idea now of what he will cost.

“If you have now Upamecano and [Jonathan] Tah, Vuskovic won’t have playing time.

“This is so important for such a young player and I think he knows that.

“He’s not a topic at the moment.

“On the other hand, he is an interesting player for the future, but not at the moment.”

Vuskovic has scored four goals in 19 league starts and one of his goals was hailed by his team-mate Nicolai Remberg.

Hamburg are safely in mid-table in the Bundesliga and the teenage defender will have an eye on regular game time continuing ahead of the World Cup in the summer.

Croatia have been drawn with England, Ghana and Panama.

Vuskovic’s contract runs until 2030 at Tottenham.