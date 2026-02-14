Michael Steele/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has weighed in on Bristol City’s winter transfer dealings and believes the new arrivals may fall short of what Gerhard Struber needs after losing key players, drawing a parallel to the challenges Liam Manning faced last season.

Bristol City unveiled a flurry of signings at Ashton Gate during the January transfer window, with midfielder Tomi Horvat and Middlesbrough loan winger Delano Burgzorg emerging as the standout arrivals.

Amid the new arrivals, the Robins also bid farewell to two key figures, Zak Vyner and Anis Mehmeti, with the Albanian attacker and the club’s top league scorer and assister this season, moving to Ipswich Town, while Vyner, a stalwart under Struber, joined Wrexham.

Most recently, Bristol City defeated Hull City 3-2 at the MKM Stadium, with Scott Twine delivering a stellar performance by setting up two goals, while Horvat also contributed with an assist.

Last season, under Manning, the club hierarchy refrained from bolstering the squad in the winter window, despite the Robins being firmly in the playoff mix, a decision that drew criticism from a former EFL star.

Parkin assessed Bristol City’s January signings, highlighting the arrivals of Burgzorg and Horvat, while praising Twine’s contributions in creating goals during their recent outing against Hull.

He noted the potential for Horvat and Twine to reignite the spark once provided by Mehmeti, but also highlighted the departures of the two stars, leaving the squad short on firepower and suggesting the club may still have needed additional reinforcements.

Game Competition Wrexham (H) Championship Swansea City (A) Championship Blackburn Rovers (A) Championship Bristol City’s next three games

Parkin said on EFL All Access (28:44): “They’ve brought in Burgzorg, Horvat was involved in one of the goals.

“Scott Twine got a couple of assists, maybe him and Horvat can kind of rekindle what him and Mehmeti were on occasion.

“So they have made one or two signings.

“I just think probably not quite enough, having lost Vyner, who has been a brilliant player for them, and the aforementioned Mehmeti.

“I think they would have wanted a little more business.”

Parkin highlighted the hurdles the club face despite promising work under Struber and drew parallels to Manning’s tenure last season, when the squad appeared “undercooked” in the second half, suggesting the team may still lack the quality needed to compete at the top level.

“But I think for Bristol City, despite the manager doing really well, Gerhard Struber, as Liam Manning did, I think, with an undercooked squad in the second half of last season

“I just don’t see them quite having enough.”

Struber and his men will next host sixth-placed Wrexham at Ashton Gate on 17th February in a crucial clash, with only one point separating the sides and the added twist of facing former Bristol City star Vyner, now lining up for the visitors.

Both sides will be keenly aware that this showdown could prove decisive in shaping their push for promotion.