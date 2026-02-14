Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Former Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly has highlighted the difference between the Premier League and Serie A, insisting that while in England, football is more physical and fast-paced, in Italy, the focus on tactics is at the highest level.

Kelly has been playing football in Italy for just over a year now, having initially joined Juventus in February last year, initially on loan, from Newcastle.

The deal to take him to Italy took some time and initial difficulties had to be overcome to convince Newcastle to part with Kelly.

After the obligation to buy in his loan deal was triggered, there was interest from Premier League sides.

He was floated as an option to Wolves, Sunderland and Crystal Palace by intermediaries but nothing eventually materialised and Kelly stayed put.

Kelly has since settled down into the Juventus fold and has played 21 of his side’s 24 Serie A games thus far this season.

While delving deep into the Serie A football scene, the former Newcastle United man lifted the lid on the difference between football in Italy and football in England.

Club Years Bristol City 2017-2019 Bournemouth 2019-2024 Newcastle United 2024-2025 Juventus (loan) 2025 Juventus 2025- Lloyd Kelly’s career history

Highlighting the fact that the main difference between the Premier League and Serie A is in terms of tactics, Kelly told CBS Sports Golazo (00.25): “For me Serie A, even before I arrived here, I would say, tactically there is a difference there.

“For me, you see Serie A and that is what stands out from seeing in the past, it is the defensive mindset.”

Highlighting Italy’s rich history with defenders, Kelly added: “As a defender you see so many legendary defenders that have passed through Serie A in the past.

“Nowadays, the Premier League is tempo-wise, it is probably up there with the quickest, the strongest, the fastest.

“But I would say, yes, tactically Serie A is up there for sure.”

Kelly could prove an attractive target for Premier League clubs looking for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window, though Newcastle currently look well covered in the position, with Malick Thiaw especially impressing.

He was watched closely by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur early in his career, before Spurs then saw a bid for him rejected in 2023.

Liverpool could need a new centre-back in the summer if Ibrahima Konate does not extend his contract.