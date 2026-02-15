Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top-flight star Tam McManus has been left ‘really impressed’ by Celtic‘s loan signing Marcelo Saracchi and has urged the Hoops to sign him up for the long-term.

Saracchi is currently on loan at Celtic, having joined the Bhoys from Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

Though he has spent some time on the sidelines with injury, Saracchi has been able to make an impression at Celtic Park.

In his first match back, against Livingston on Wednesday, Saracchi found his debut goal for the Scottish champions, contributing towards the 2-1 win.

He was dropped to the bench for Sunday’s 3-2 win at Kilmarnock, but was introduced with 12 minutes left, replacing Kieran Tierney.

McManus though was impressed with what he saw from the Uruguayan in the game against Livi.

“I think he [Saracchi] is very good. I have been really impressed with him”, McManus said on PLZ Soccer, when asked about the Boca Juniors man (24.54).

“He came in and scored a great goal the other night, played really well.

“He kept Kieran [Tierney] on the bench.”

Club Danubio River Plate RB Leipzig Galatasaray Levante Boca Juniors Celtic Clubs Marcelo Saracchi has played for

McManus went on to urge the Scottish champions to take steps to tie Saracchi down with a long-term contract after his current spell at Celtic Park ends.

“I think if you are Celtic you are looking at him and you are going ‘we want to sign him long-term’ because I think he is a really good signing.”

Saracchi will be aiming to dislodge Tierney and return to the starting lineup for Celtic’s next clash, which comes in the Europa League against Stuttgart on Thursday evening.

With Martin O’Neill is currently working wonders by keeping Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, questions remain over who will be in charge next term.

One former top flight star has insisted that Motherwell boss Jens Berthel Askou should be at the top of Celtic’s wanted list.

The Dane is winning plaudits for his work at Fir Park and has Motherwell sitting fourth in the Scottish Premiership standings.