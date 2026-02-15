Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Icelandic talent Thorvaldur Smari Jonsson ‘is on his way to Sunderland’ for a trial at the end of the month.

The Black Cats have defied expectations on their first season back in the Premier League and Regis Le Bris’ men look set for a stress free end to the campaign.

Le Bris has been keen on Sunderland signing young and hungry talents, with an eye too towards developing starlets in their academy system.

Now Sunderland are set to take a look at Icelandic midfield talent Smari Jonsson.

Under contract to Icelandic club HK, Smari Jonsson will head to Sunderland on trial at the end of the month, according to Icelandic podcast Dr Football.

Smari Jonsson made eleven appearances for HK last term in the Icelandic second tier.

Sunderland have seen enough in the teenage midfielder to want to take a closer look at him and they will do so at the end of the month.

Out on loan star Anthony Patterson Timothee Pembele Dan Neil Jenson Seelt Simon Adingra Alan Browne Arthur Masuaku Nazairy Rusyn Leo Hjelde Luis Semedo Aji Alese Timur Tutierov Nial Huggins Sunderland’s out on loan stars

The Black Cats have a number of talents out on loan improving their skills through regular game time.

They sent out attacker Timur Tutierov to League One side Exeter City in the winter transfer window and he has already had the chance to make an impression.

He compared his first start at Exeter City to like being in the movies and is pleased to already have the trust of boss Gary Caldwell.

In the first team, Sunderland have Jenson Seelt on loan at Wolfsburg.

The defender’s loan at Wolfsburg has an option to buy attached to it, but it has been suggested that the Germans are ‘highly unlikely’ to trigger it.

Seelt has struggled to stay fit on a consistent basis for Wolfsburg, which looks to have influenced the German side’s thinking.