Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Hearts

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup vs Hearts for what could be a crucial match in the Scottish Premiership title race at Ibrox this afternoon – match preview here.

Solid form domestically under Rohl has put Rangers back in the title mix and with Celtic still wobbling despite bringing back Martin O’Neill, the Gers could be Hearts’ real competition for the Scottish Premiership trophy.

Rangers did drop points in midweek when they were held to a draw by Motherwell and Rohl has been criticised by one former top flight star for being too negative.

The draw at Fir Park also led to a former Rangers man to make no bones about the fact that this afternoon’s game with Hearts is now a must win affair.

Rohl has acknowledged just how important today’s game could be, but insists it will not decide the fate of the Scottish Premiership title.

Hearts arrive at Ibrox on the back of a 1-0 win over local rivals Hibernian, which saw a return to winning ways following a shock 1-0 loss at St Mirren.

With Derek McInnes’ men new to coping with title race pressure, it remains to be seen how they can stand up to the heat.

Hearts have though already beaten Rangers both home and away this season, which will spark confidence in the camp.

Rangers however have won their last nine games at Ibrox on the bounce.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland slots in between the sticks in the Rangers lineup vs Hearts today, while at the back Rohl goes with a four of Dujon Sterling, John Souttar, Emmanuel Fernandez and Tuur Rommens.

Midfield sees the Rangers manager deploy Tochi Chukwuani and Nicolas Raskin, while Mikey Moore and Andreas Skov Olsen support Youssef Chermiti and Ryan Naderi.

If Rohl does need to make changes to his Rangers lineup vs Hearts today then he can call for options off his bench and they include James Tavernier and Bojan Miovski.

Rangers Lineup vs Hearts

Butland, Sterling, Souttar, Fernandez, Rommens, Chukwuani, Raskin, Moore, Skov Olsen, Chermiti, Naderi

Substitutes: Kelly, Meghoma, Djiga, Tavernier, Aasgaard, Antman, Gassama, Diomande, Miovski