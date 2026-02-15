George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Birmingham City vs Leeds United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Birmingham City as he takes his Whites side to St Andrew’s for a fourth round FA Cup tie – match preview here.

Good form in the Premier League that has given Leeds breathing space over the drop zone means Farke can look at the FA Cup in a more positive light.

A deep cup run would only add to the feel-good factor at Elland Road, but an ambitious Birmingham City side stand ready to try to take Leeds’ scalp.

Leeds have already been warned by one Birmingham City star about the challenge that awaits them at St Andrew’s today.

A key factor may be Leeds rotating their side to keep some players fresh for Premier League duty and one presenter sees that handing Birmingham City a real opportunity.

Farke has made clear though he does not want Leeds taking the FA Cup tie lightly and sees it as a chance for Whites players to show their best.

St Andrew’s could witness a thriller, but it would have to go some way to match the 2019 clash which saw Leeds win 5-4.

In that game, then Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa admitted that his side had little control in a clash which was end to end.

In goal in the Leeds United vs Birmingham City lineup this afternoon is Lucas Perri, while in defence, Farke goes with a four of James Justin, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

In midfield, the Leeds boss deploys Sean Longstaff, Ao Tanaka and Facundo Buonanotte, while Willy Gnonto and Noah Okafor support Lukas Nmecha.

If Farke needs to shuffle the pack in terms of his Leeds United lineup vs Birmingham City this afternoon then he has a host of options on the bench and they include Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brenden Aaronson.

Leeds United Lineup vs Birmingham City

Perri, Justin, Bijol, Bornauw, Gudmundsson, Longstaff, Tanaka, Buonanotte, Gnonto, Okfaor, Nmecha

Substitutes: Darlow, Bogle, Byram, Rodon, Ampadu, Gruev, Aaronson, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin