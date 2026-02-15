Carl Recine/Getty Images

England boss Thomas Tuchel has vowed to make the country proud after extending his contract as boss until 2028.

The German was appointed as the Three Lions’ manager in October 2024 with his role starting in January 2025.

He signed an 18-month long contract with the England national team, after succeeding Gareth Southgate at the helm, a decision which was met with discontentment by one English boss.

The former Chelsea boss has vast experience in managing the biggest European clubs but took his first ever international job as the England coach.

The 52-year old led England to an unbeaten FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, in which they did not concede a single goal.

With his contract expiring after the World Cup in North America, Tuchel has now extended his contract until after Euro 2028.

He is delighted after signing a contract extension with the England team, stating that he has enjoyed every minute of his tenure so far.

Game Date Croatia 17/06 Ghana 23/06 Panama 27/06 England’s World Cup group stage games

The German vowed to make the country proud during the World Cup and believes the support given by the FA and the fans alike made it an obvious decision to extend.

Tuchel insists that there is nothing better as a coach than to compete with the best on the biggest stage.

“I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England”, Tuchel told England’s in-house media.

“It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup.

“It is an incredible opportunity and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud.

“I have had so much support from Mark [Bullingham], all my colleagues at the FA and from fans wherever I go that I did not hesitate when asked to continue in this dream job.

“EURO 2028 will be a very special tournament and as a coach there is nothing more you want than to compete with the very best on the biggest possible stage.”

Tuchel has been in charge of ten games as the Three Lions manager so far, winning nine.

His squad selection during the first few national team camps was lauded by one former attacker, who considered the decision to exclude Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham a ‘masterstroke’.

The German boss has won the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup among other trophies in his managerial career and will be expected to carry over his impressive winning record at club level to the international stage.

Tuchel’s predecessor Southgate managed to take England to two consecutive European Championship finals in 2021, 2024 and to the semi-finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but could not get them over the line.

Whether Tuchel is the coach who finally breaks England team’s trophy-less run, remains to be seen.