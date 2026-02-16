Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Flamengo coach Filipe Luis has admitted to being heartbroken to hear the crowd jeer former Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal, who he insists is improving every day.

Emerson headed back to Brazil with Flamengo last summer when he put pen to paper to a contract with the club, leaving AC Milan to complete the move.

The Brazilian joined the Rossoneri from Tottenham, where he admitted to finding the training sessions under Ange Postecoglou to be ‘very intense’.

Tottenham forked out close to £26m to sign Emerson from Barcelona and it was a sum that surprised the Catalan giants.

Emerson did split opinion during his time at Tottenham, with one former Spurs star insisting that the club simply could not afford to play him and Davinson Sanchez in the same backline.

Now back in Brazil, Emerson is trying to win over his doubters at Flamengo and he clocked 90 minutes in the recent 2-1 win over Vitoria in Brazil’s Serie A.

Luis was pleased with what he saw from Emerson, who he insists is focused on getting better, and believes that his improvement is there to see.

The Flamengo coach was left unhappy by jeers directed at Emerson, admitting it broke his heart and stressing the former Spurs man needs to feel affection.

League Appearances Premier League 79 La Liga 76 Brazilian Serie A 43 Serie A 17 Emerson Royal’s top leagues by appearances

“Emerson came in very focused to turn things around. He trained during the holidays, improves every day”, Luis was quoted as saying by Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande.

“He had a perfect game in the defensive phase against Vitoria. He saved several opportunities.

“What upset me today was that part of the crowd jeered at him at half-time out of sheer mania, because it’s trendy.

“That breaks my heart. He’s giving his all to overcome the adversities.

“He needs affection because he’s going to deliver more and more.”

Flamengo won the Brazilian Serie A last season, finishing three points clear of Palmeiras.

Still just 27 years old, Emerson could well return to Europe later in his career, having had no shortage of admirers over the years.

Having been capped ten times by Brazil, he will have his heart set on pushing to try to get back into the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

Emerson was last capped in 2023.