Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo believes that defenders James Justin and Jayden Boyle have adopted the Whites’ DNA and have the fans firmly on their side.

Daniel Farke’s men knocked out Championship team Birmingham City on penalties after the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at St. Andrew’s in their FA Cup fourth round tie on Sunday.

The Yorkshire giants conceded a late Patrick Roberts goal but managed to progress to the next round, after Sean Longstaff scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

The Leeds faithful will be pleased with their team’s results over the past week, as Farke’s side beat relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 away at Champions League side Chelsea midweek and have now progressed to the next round in the FA Cup.

Leeds are six points above West Ham United in 18th place after a series of improved performances in the past two months, with former Whites star Matteo insisting that something has changed at Elland Road.

His point can be justified given the way Leeds have come back after a poor first half of the campaign and their improved results against the so called ‘big’ teams in the league.

Matteo recently stated that a trio of Whites stars have shown improvements in their performances after finally ‘getting’ what it means to play for Leeds and he has reiterated his point.

Club played for Liverpool Sunderland Leeds United Blackburn Rovers Stoke City Clubs Dominic Matteo played for

The former Whites star believes that players like Justin and Bogle, who have not been at the club long, now understand what the Leeds United DNA is.

He is of the view that getting the backing of the passionate Leeds fans can be a very huge thing, crediting Justin and Bogle for their part in the team’s improved form.

“I learned that coming from Liverpool, DNA was different at Leeds than it was at Liverpool”, Matteo said on LUTV (15:00).

“Put a foot in, kick a few people, fans love you.

“And I have seen some of that and good quality as well.

“Justin for example and Bogle, those two were a huge part of that success of us getting those two goals.

“Two guys we have talked about their improvement in full-back positions has been outstanding.

“I think they get now what it means to play for Leeds United.

“I am seeing that from a lot more players, once you have got that Leeds DNA and Leeds fans are on your side, it is a big thing.”

Justin, who was a summer arrival at Elland Road, was rewarded for his performances by being given the armband for the game against Birmingham City.

Both Bogle and Justin have been a regular feature in Farke’s side, playing different positions in order to execute various formation changes by the German boss.

The duo will hope they are in the starting lineup when Leeds face Aston Villa this coming weekend.