Michael Regan/Getty Images

Newly appointed Nottingham Forest boss Vitor Pereira has set his eyes on his first target at the club as he wants Dutch winger Noa Lang, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

The Tricky Trees are currently sitting 17th in the Premier League, three points away from 18th-placed West Ham United, who are currently playing well under ex-Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Sean Dyche was shown the door despite solid results keeping Nottingham Forest ticking along in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest have not won any of their last three league games though and Dyche was sacked following their 0-0 draw against rock-bottom Wolves last week.

Ex-Wolves manager Pereira has been appointed to keep Forest afloat and has been given a contract until the summer of 2027.

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis brought in a host of players in the last two transfer windows, but the side have failed to hit last season’s heights.

Now Pereira has spotted his first transfer target, even though no deal will be possible before the summer window.

Club Years Ajax 2019-2021 Twente (loan) 2019-2020 Club Brugge (loan) 2020-2021 Club Brugge 2021-2023 PSV Eindhoven 2023-2025 Napoli 2025- Galatasaray (loan) 2026- Noa Lang’s career history

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Napoli wide-attacker Lang, who is on loan at Galatasaray, according to Il Gazzettino (via Turkish outlet Fanatik).

The City Ground outfit, though, have another club in the running for the 26-year-old left-winger as Serie A club Atalanta also want him.

Last summer, Napoli paid around €25m to Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven to secure the Netherlands international’s signature on a five-year deal.

However, in the first half of the current term, he scored only once in 27 games, and they loaned him out to Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Lang has provided an assist in his first three games for Cimbom, who have an option buy the versatile forward if he impresses in Turkey.

The Dutch international has been linked with a potential move to England for a long time now, as Leeds United wanted him five years ago.

In the same year, Leicester City and north London giants Arsenal also joined the hunt for Lang.

Nottingham Forest making a move to sign Lang when the summer transfer window opens is likely to largely depend upon whether they are still a Premier League club.