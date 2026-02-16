Neil Baynes/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has made his feelings known after the sacking of countryman Thomas Frank, stating that he hopes the north London club rise from their slump.

Spurs are 16th in the Premier League table after 26 games, and just five points above West Ham United in 18th.

The current campaign, which has been very damning for last year’s Europa League winners, under recently sacked boss Frank, has seen relegation to the Championship become a real possibility for Tottenham.

Spurs started the season on a high after appointing Frank but things had fallen off a cliff under the Dane, ultimately resulting in his departure.

Frank was sacked after Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat at home to Newcastle United, which left them struggling in the bottom five of the Premier League after getting knocked out of the two domestic cups.

Now Tottenham have brought in former Croatia defender Igor Tudor to steady the ship on a deal until the end of the season.

Eriksen, who was a major part of the Tottenham Hotspur side under Mauricio Pochettino, has made his feelings clear amid the ongoing turmoil at the club.

He admits he was disappointed to see a fellow Dane in the shape of Frank shown the door at Tottenham.

The 34-year old, who spent six years at Spurs, wants his former club to rise to a better position than they are now, admitting he still follows them closely.

“On behalf of Thomas, I am disappointed that it has turned out the way it has. I hope Thomas succeeds wherever he is”, Eriksen told Viaplay (via FotbollDirekt).

“I would have also hoped for Tottenham’s sake that they had been more successful.

“But of course things happen so quickly in football, and when things don’t go well, the coach is out, and it didn’t exactly go Thomas’ way.

“I hope the club comes back and is in a better position than it is now.

“It is still a club I follow a lot.”

Whether Tudor, who has never managed in English football before, can get a tune out of the Tottenham players remains to be seen.

He will be without the services of highly regarded assistant coach John Heitinga, who has resigned from his position despite having the option to remain.

Former Tottenham star Jamie O’Hara has made it clear what is expected of Tudor, stating the new coach must put some life into the ‘shocking’ standards of the players.

Tudor will start his interim role with the massive task of navigating the north London derby against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, as he aims to improve Spurs’ position in the league table.

A heavy defeat against the Gunners would be the worst possible way for Tudor to start his reign.