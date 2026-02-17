Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae has hailed Gers new boy Tuur Rommens for his effectiveness in attacking, stating he likes how the Belgian goes about his business.

Rangers won 4-2 against league leaders Hearts on Sunday in a crucial game in the Scottish Premiership title race, picking up all three points from a game which had been dubbed a must-win.

Striker Youssef Chermiti scored a hat-trick to ensure three points for Rohl’s side, helping them go just two points behind their opponents, delighting Rohl.

Rohl switched up his formation for the game against Hearts, moving to a 4-4-2 formation, with two strikers up front and narrow wingers.

The formation change allowed full-backs Rommens and Dujon Sterling to thrive, with former Rangers star Rae bring hugely impressed with the former.

Rommens, who joined the Gers late in January, provided an assist on his debut for the club against Kilmarnock and was crucial in helping Rangers win against Hearts in just his second start.

Rae hailed Rommens for his performances, stating that the new Rangers star is efficient in marauding forward in attack.

Arrival From Tochi Chukwuani Sturm Graz Andreas Skov Olsen Wolfsburg Tuur Rommens Westerlo Ryan Naderi Hansa Rostock Rangers’ winter window arrivals

“I actually like the boy Rommens”, Rae said on PLZ Soccer (8:18).

“I like the way he goes about his business.

“He is very efficient; just goes about marauding forward.

“But it is interesting because Rangers kind of played a little bit narrower with the two wider guys which freed up the flanks.

“I think they got a lot of joy particularly in the first half, Sterling was getting down that side, Rommens give and go.”

Rae further added that he was impressed with how Rohl’s side approached the game, stating the formation change was key.

“I was impressed with the actual set-up with the way Rangers went because it is interesting, you are always, ‘well how are they going to approach this?’

“And he almost went with a 4-4-2, Naderi just coming off of Chermiti.”

The former star praised another new boy, Tochi Chukwuani, for his ball carrying ability in the middle of the pitch.

“I also thought Chukwuani in the middle of the park was quite impressive as well, he looks as if he is a big driving force.

“Again these guys are young players, so I think there is development to be had in them.”

Rangers brought in a host of new players in the winter window to help Rohl and those investments could prove to be a key difference in the Scottish Premiership title race.