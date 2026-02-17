Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Talk that Fenerbahce midfielder Edson Alvarez could need surgery has ’caused uproar’ in Mexico, amid West Ham United being set to have the final say on whether he goes under the knife.

The Mexico star grabbed eyeballs in his days at Eredivisie giants Ajax, who sold him to the Hammers for a hefty €40m three years ago.

And when the defensive-minded star joined the Premier League club, Ajax’s then technical director hailed him as one of the best midfielders that West Ham could have signed in that window.

After a couple of decent seasons in London, Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce loaned Alvarez in for the entirety of the current campaign.

They have an option to buy him as well, but it has been unclear as to whether they will look to trigger it in the summer.

Alvarez has been struggling with multiple injury issues at Fenerbahce and has managed to clock more than 1,100 minutes at the Turkish club in 17 appearances.

And now, ahead of the summer World Cup, the Mexico skipper has sustained an ankle injury, which could require him to undergo surgery to recover from.

Game Date South Africa 11/06 South Korea 18/06 UEFA Path D Winner 24/06 Mexico’s World Cup group stage games

However, the talk about his possible surgery has ’caused uproar’ in Mexico, according to Turkish daily Star.

The Mexico FA do not believe that Alvarez needs surgery on his ankle injury and have sent experts to take a closer look at the player and to try to prevent it.

If the 28-year-old defensive midfielder does undergo surgery, he is almost certain to miss the 2026 World Cup.

It is suggested that the decision over Alvarez going under the knife ‘rests with West Ham’.

Alvarez last featured earlier this month against Kocaelispor in a Super Lig game and he has been unavailable due to ankle issues since.

It has been suggested that the West Ham on-loan star is experiencing severe ankle pain, which has sidelined him for extended periods.

Now it remains to be seen what the Hammers will decide regarding Alvarez’s injury, and if his World Cup hopes will impact their decision.

Alvarez will be desperate to feature for Mexico, but he remains a West Ham player and any further injury risk could affect his value.