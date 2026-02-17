Angel Martinez/Getty Image

Wolves out-on-loan star Fer Lopez does not want to play in the Championship next season, amid Celta Vigo looking to keep hold of him beyond the end of the campaign.

The Old Gold are having a nightmare season as they have managed to put up only nine points on the Premier League table from a possible 78.

They lost players in the recently concluded winter transfer window, as the likes of Jorgen Strand Larsen, Emmanuel Agbadou, Marshall Munetsi and Jhon Arias departed Molineux.

Highly rated attacking player Lopez joined La Liga side Celta Vigo on loan until the end of the season after he got very limited game time in England.

Lopez, 21, only managed to clock 230 minutes of Premier League football in nine appearances following his £19.5m switch from Os Celestes last summer.

The Spain Under-21 international even received plaudits from Everton star Jack Grealish, which left him buzzing, but could not build on his positive early showing.

However, ex-Wolves boss Vitor Pereira did not trust him with minutes, and Rob Edwards’ appointment also did not change anything for Lopez.

Game Competition PAOK Salonika (A) Europa League Real Mallorca (H) La Liga PAOK Salonika (H) Europa League Celta Vigo’s next three games

His former club brought him back to Spain last month, agreeing on a loan deal with Wolves until the end of the current season.

And according to Spanish outlet Nos Diario, Os Celestes want to extend Lopez’s loan for another season, with the player also keen on staying in Spain.

Wolves are estimated to want roughly the sum they paid for Lopez back and Celta Vigo are unlikely to be able to offer that much.

In their favour though is that Lopez ‘does not want to play’ in the Championship and his priority is to stay at Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo boss Claudio Giraldez and Lopez do not want to end their reunion when the season ends, and they want to continue for at least one more year.

Lopez though took a substantial pay cut to return to Celta Vigo and it is unclear if he would do so again.

It is suggested that for Celta Vigo, a possible new loan would see them cover all of Lopez’s salary, along with paying a loan fee of around £1.75m to £2.6m.

The decision will come down to Wolves, who will want to see if they have any other proposals on the table for the player.

Lopez’s contract runs until the summer of 2030 at Molineux, and it remains to be seen where his future lies when the next summer window comes around.