Ex-EFL winger Adrian Clarke believes that Brian Barry-Murphy picked Cardiff City up from their knees to deliver a vibrant team that Bluebirds fans are excited about.

The Bluebirds made a brilliant start to the season following their 24th finish in the Championship last term.

The club hierarchy trusted a fairly inexperienced boss, in the shape of Barry-Murphy, who had managed Rochdale and the Under-23 side of Manchester City for three years.

The 47-year-old made a flawless start at the Welsh club, who are currently the favourites to go back up in the Championship next term from League One.

One former EFL star was impressed with the Irish manager’s good work early doors, as he lauded the Bluebirds boss for his stable start.

Cardiff are still currently sitting at the top of the League One table with 69 points in 32 games, having thrashed AFC Wimbledon 4-1 on Tuesday evening.

The Welsh club were not doing well in the Championship at all and Clarke stressed that the club were on their knees when Barry-Murphy arrived.

Game Competition Plymouth Argyle (A) League One Doncaster Rovers (A) League One Lincoln City (H) League One Cardiff City’s next three games

The 51-year-old believes that Barry-Murphy’s arrival worked as the turning point in Cardiff’s form and their current league position under the Irish manager.

Clarke stressed that the Cardiff fans were down in morale, lauding the current young and vibrant side, which he believes has given the fans a lot to get excited about.

“Cardiff were on their knees before Brian Barry-Murphy came in”, the former EFL star said on EFL All Access (34:33) about the Bluebirds.

“It was a club that had no morale; the fans were losing interest.

“Now they have got a young team, a vibrant team that they can get excited about.”

Former Cardiff boss Omer Riza also lauded the Welsh club for their impressive current season, stressing that their league position does not surprise him.

The Bluebirds have been productive in attack and defensively sound under Barry-Murphy’s leadership at the club.

With the Irish boss looking poised to take Cardiff back to the Championship, the Bluebirds may have to see off serious interest in their boss over the summer, with other clubs sure to have taken note of his good work.