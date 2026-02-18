Stu Forster/Getty Images

Dutch journalist Jeroen Kapteijns believes that former Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville has chosen Suriname over the Netherlands, which could see the winger linking up with Whites forward Joel Piroe.

The Dutch winger joined Leeds from Feyenoord six years ago, with the club told they had landed a top talent, and impressed in the Whites’ youth system, being dubbed a ‘wizard’ by the then Under-21s boss, before he broke through into the first team.

He did seek to leave due to a lack of game time, with Marcelo Bielsa green lighting an exit, though Leeds then blocked it.

When Leeds were in the Championship, Summerville impressed with his displays, and one Championship star hailed him as a Premier League-quality player.

The Yorkshire club received at least £25m for the winger when he joined West Ham United in the summer of 2024 on a five-year deal.

Despite his performances, though, Summerville could not make a breakthrough to the senior Dutch side; he represented the Netherlands at multiple youth levels.

Summerville has come alive with his performances in recent weeks for West Ham and could be on Ronald Koeman’s radar ahead of the summer World Cup.

However, Dutch journalist Kapteijns is clear that Summerville has now chosen to follow Piroe in choosing to represent Suriname, even if the Netherlands national team come calling.

England-based Club Radinio Balker Huddersfield Town Jahnoah Markelo Coventry City England based players in most recent Suriname squad

And if he does choose the South American nation ahead of the World Cup, he would be in line to play alongside current Leeds attacker Piroe.

Asked about the Netherlands coming to call Summerville up, Kapteijns said on the Kick-Off podcast (via Voetbal Primeur): “That’ll be too late, though; he’s already made his choice for Suriname.

“If he makes the playoffs, he’ll simply go to the World Cup.

“He’ll make his debut in March when Suriname plays against Bolivia and perhaps Iraq.”

Piroe is also a former Netherlands youth international, but last month, he declared that he will be representing Suriname internationally.

Summerville and Piroe played a host of games together at the Yorkshire club before the winger left the club two years ago.

Suriname play Bolivia late next month in the World Cup qualifiers, and it remains to be seen if the 24-year-old will choose the South American country even if the Oranje come knocking on his door amid his purple patch.

Prioe meanwhile will want to keep match sharp, but that could be tough at Leeds, with games limited and the striker rejecting a departure in the January transfer window.