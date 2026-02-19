Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has praised Dundee’s Luke Graham, describing the Scottish centre-back as a player who could perfectly address a gap in that position for the Ibrox side.

The Gers face a tricky summer in central defence, with Emmanuel Fernandez potentially attracting interest and Nasser Djiga and Derek Cornelius both on loan deals.

They have just tied down John Souttar to a new contract, but are still likely to have a need in central defence.

Rangers’ recruitment team have come under fire for a number of poor deals in recent windows and the pressure will again be on during the summer.

Graham has been a mainstay for Dundee this season under Steven Pressley, featuring in 30 games and already registering three goal contributions for the Dee.

A product of Dundee’s youth system, the defender has amassed over 120 appearances, enjoying loan spells at Lochee United, Albion Rovers, Montrose and Falkirk, where he spent last season, helping the club progress back to Scotland’s top flight.

Murphy, a former Rangers winger, hailed the defender as a powerful left-sided, left-footed player capable of filling a key role in Danny Rohl’s squad.

He recalled facing Graham last season when the centre-back was on loan with the Bairns and highlighted his performances at Dens Park this season as evidence of his quality.

Centre-back option John Souttar Derek Cornelius Emmanuel Fernandez Dujon Sterling Nasser Djiga Rangers’ centre-back options

The 36-year-old suggested that, given his consistent performances, the 22-year-old is a player Rangers should be closely monitoring with a view to potentially signing.

Murphy said on The Go Radio Football Show (25:11): “Yes, good player.

“He was on loan at Falkirk last year, played against him.

“Left-sided defender, left-footed, maybe a player that Rangers should be looking at.

“Someone that’s excelling at another Scottish Premiership team.

“Fits a need that they probably have on the left side of the defence.

“Yes, I think it’s definitely one [they should be looking at.”]

The 22-year-old, who earned his first cap for Scotland’s Under-21s last year, could potentially add energy and dynamism to the Ibrox backline.

This season, all focus is on the title race, with Rangers sitting second, just two points behind leaders Hearts, while keeping a close eye on Celtic, who are only one point adrift with a game in hand as the Gers aim to claim their first league crown since the 2020/21 season.

Murphy knows all about the demands at Rangers, with the winger admitting to being desperate to help the Gers succeed when he was on the books at Ibrox.