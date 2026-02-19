Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Borussia Monchengladbach are holding ‘initial discussions behind the scenes’ about how they can keep hold of Tottenham Hotspur loan star Kota Takai.

Tottenham have concentrated on recruiting young players from around the world to build a strong foundation for the future.

They have sent several of their highly rated starlets out on loan to see them grow with proper game time, with two top defensive prospects, Takai and Luka Vuskovic, currently on loan in the Bundesliga.

Vuskovic has been making headlines with his performances for Hamburg, who want to keep him, but Japanese centre-back Takai is also doing his job well at Gladbach.

Last summer, Spurs signed Takai from Kawasaki Frontale after agreeing on a fee with the Japanese club, tying him on a five-year deal.

In the recently ended winter window, Takai was loaned out to Bundesliga outfit Gladbach for the second half of the current campaign.

Gladbach’s sporting director was delighted with Takai’s arrival at the club and he was hailed for his strength and pace.

Loan star On loan from Kota Takai Tottenham Hotspur Yannick Engelhardt Como Haris Tabakovic Hoffenheim Hugo Bolin Malmo Gladbach’s loan stars

Takai has already played close to 250 minutes in Germany, after he was not given any game time at Tottenham.

Die Fohlen are liking what they have seen of Takai and have started discussing the possibility of keeping hold of the defender, according to German daily the Rheinische Post.

It is suggested that ‘initial discussions behind the scenes’ are happening to make sure Takai remains at Gladbach.

There has been conflicting talk over whether Gladbach have an option to buy, with it now suggested that the 21-year-old’s option to buy is ‘in the high single-digit millions’, and the Bundesliga club are unlikely to meet those demands.

It has been suggested that the Japanese centre-back is feeling at home at the Rhine-based club, who are looking to facilitate another loan.

How easily Tottenham can be convinced to play ball remains to be seen and it is likely whoever is their permanent manager in the summer will have a big say.

Gladbach currently sit 13th in the Bundesliga table and another campaign of regular exposure to the German top flight could benefit Takai.