Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Jayden Bogle has lauded the impact of summer signing James Justin, who he believes is a great person to play with and a joy to watch.

Daniel Farke’s Championship winners paid Leicester City a £10m fee to sign Justin back in August, ultimately landing a player they had held an interest in since 2018.

It was an immediate return to the top-flight for Justin, who had just been relegated with Leicester.

Though it was an on-and-off start to his career at the Yorkshire club, Justin has now gone on to establish himself as an indispensable part of Farke’s team.

With his performances, he has also made an impression on former players, one of whom, Dominic Matteo, has been left hugely impressed by the player’s recent performances.

Former Leeds boss Simon Grayson is another admirer of Justin, who he feels is a flexible player for Farke.

Bogle, who has seen the new signings at Leeds up close, is of the view that Justin is a person who is a joy to play with.

Game booked in Arsenal (A) Wolves (A) Aston Villa (H) Liverpool (H) Jayden Bogle’s bookings this season

“You could see from the moment JJ came in that he has got massive experience”, Bogle said on BBC Radio Leeds (00.16).

“Obviously, he has played a lot of games, a lot of games in the Premier League as well.

“So, yes he is a great person to have, great person to play with.

“He has been a joy.”

Bogle also took the time to reflect on his own growth this season in the Premier League.

“Yes, I think I have made a lot of progress and it is credit to the club, giving me the platform to be able to do that.”

Bogle’s form has not gone unnoticed by his manager, who has dubbed him ‘greedy’ and has also revealed that the 25-year-old is a well-loved character.

The defender has now clocked a total of 74 appearances in the Premier League during his career, which is still well below the 159 outings he enjoyed in the Championship.

Having nailed down the right-back spot at Leeds, Bogle will be keen to get up to the 100-appearances milestone.