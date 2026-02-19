Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Hamburg boss Merlin Polzin still has hopes of keeping hold of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Luka Vuskovic, even though he is well aware of the agreement his club have with Spurs.

Tottenham have just made a managerial change, with Igor Tudor coming in on a temporary basis, but whoever takes charge permanently in the summer will inherit a number of top talents.

Vuskovic is one of the standout prospects in north London and he is currently on loan at Hamburg in the Bundesliga.

The young Croatian central defender is turning heads with his performances at the Bundesliga club, with one of his Hamburg team-mates hailing him for an outrageous goal he scored in December.

Big-name European clubs have shown interest in the highly rated teenager, but Spurs are currently not in favour of sanctioning a permanent move for Vuskovic.

Hamburg have been making efforts to keep him in Germany beyond this season.

However, last month, it was suggested that Spurs want to bring him back to north London when the season ends, even though the player also wants to continue at Hamburg.

Die Rothosen boss Polzin, however, has insisted that he is a man of conviction and is hopeful of extending Vuskvoic’s stay at the club.

Loan star On loan from Giorgi Gocholeishvili Shakhtar Donetsk Damion Downs Southampton Albert Gronbaek Rennes Philip Otele Basel Luka Vuskovic Tottenham Hotspur Players on loan at Hamburg

“I’m a man of conviction”, Polzin told German daily Bild while talking about the Tottenham loan star.

“Of course, I also believe in things that are hard to imagine, even if they’re a bit romantic about football.”

The 35-year-old, though, is well aware of the agreement they have with the north Londoners for the young Croatian.

“Nevertheless, there is a clear contractual agreement between the clubs.”

Vuskovic has been a stellar presence at the newly promoted Bundesliga side and his close to 2,000 minutes already show his impact.

German giants Bayern Munich have kept tabs on him, but there would be a question mark over game time if he went to Bavaria.

His deal runs until 2030 at Spurs, who are going through turmoil in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen where the Croatian plays next season.