Fixture: Aston Villa vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 21st February, 15:00 UK time

Aston Villa play host to Leeds United at Villa Park in a Premier League clash which both sides will have their own reasons to want to win.

Villa’s recovery from a false start to the Premier League season has been nothing less than extraordinary. At one stage of the season, there were even worries they could be scrapping down at the bottom after struggling to score goals.

Their suffering on the pitch drew sharp criticism from manager Unai Emery, who dubbed them ‘lazy’. That woke the Aston Villa players up from their nap, prompting a response which saw them climb up to within touching distance of league leaders Arsenal.

Whether Villa are really in the title race has been a matter of fierce debate, with Richard Keys predicting they will fall away by March.

Currently placed third, they do not look as invincible as they had once and have lost two of their last five games in the Premier League.

Emery has vowed to analyse as much as possible to try to work out how to regain consistency, but the shaky form will boost Leeds.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke is not paying too much heed to Aston Villa’s wobble and has already highlighted the need to be ‘brutal and relentless’ to get something from Villa Park.

He will have his options boosted by the return of key first-team players such as Anton Stach and Pascal Struijk, both of whom have been confirmed available for the fixture.

But Leeds will have to do more than just depend on set-pieces from Stach, despite that being talked up as one of their main threats by Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris.

Leeds saw off Birmingham City in the FA Cup last weekend which, while a boost, does not overshadow their priority, which is survival in the Premier League.

Aston Villa have been traditionally good at home, losing just three of the 13 league games they have played there in the league this season.

Though two of those three losses came only recently, there will be a strong desire not add to those details against a newly-promoted Premier League side.

Predicted Lineups

Recent Form (league)

Aston Villa: WDLWL

Leeds United: DWLDW

Key Men

Aston Villa

Though Aston Villa will go into the match against Leeds United as strong favourites, they cannot take any of the possible predictions for granted. The house has to be put in order before they go out to disrupt their opponents.

A lot will therefore depend on their two central defenders Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa. Mings, in particular, will have a lot resting on him as he has height on his side.

Standing at six feet five inches, he can stop the Leeds attackers from getting on the end of the crosses and then prompt Emery’s team to play out from the back.

In attack, there can be no one as important as Morgan Rogers. The 23-year-old has proved a menace for multiple teams this season, proof of which is the eight goals and five assists he has to his name already.

He has the ability to cut through the wing from the left side of the pitch and find the far corner of the net, much to the surprise of opposing teams.

Leeds United

For the visiting Leeds United team just a point could prove to be enough as they keep focusing on their home form for wins, a fact already spoken about by former Whites’ star Michael Bridges.

To keep their goal intact they are expected to keep faith in the three centre-backs in the three-man defence.

James Justin could be picked there to fill in along with an ever-present Joe Rodon and the 27-year-old could bring all his experience on to the plate to keep the Aston Villa attackers, particularly Rogers, at bay.

In fact it could well be his ability to stop Rogers that ultimately makes the difference for the visiting team.

In front of him Jayden Bogle could also prove to be the trendsetter, beating the Aston Villa players for pace and then providing the all-important cross to set up the Leeds goal.

The 25-year-old already has three assist to his name and has adopted the Leeds United DNA, according to former star Dominic Matteo.

Once he gets going, he can work his heart out for the benefit of the team and that could well prove to be the difference.

Match Prediction

Aston Villa at Villa Park will be a big test for Leeds boss Farke as, while he has worked out how to win at Elland Road, the Whites have won just once on the road in the league this term.

Leeds’ home record means their dire away form has largely been of little consequence, but if things go south at Elland Road then having little to fall back on could set alarm bells ringing quickly.

Aston Villa have proven time and again that they have no dearth of attacking acumen and can call upon players from the bench as well to give them results.

Farke could try to match Emery’s tactical awareness by reverting to a back five rather than a back three or even ask the two full-backs Bogle and Gudmundsson put forth their defensive mindset rather than the attacking one.

In spite of that, the strength of a well-established Premier League team still keen to stay in the title race could turn out to be hard to counter for the newcomers.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

Aston Villa vs Leeds United will not be broadcast live in the UK, but can be followed via audio commentary on both clubs’ respective websites.