Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Juventus recently enquired about Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon, as the Cottagers look to keep hold of him beyond the summer.

Galatasaray’s 5-2 drubbing of Juventus in the first leg of the Champions League knockout playoff earlier this week might have come as a rude awakening for the Bianconeri.

Not only was it only the second time that Juventus conceded five or more goals in Europe, the result means that Luciano Spalletti’s side could see their Champions League campaign end early.

The possibility will come as a body blow for Juventus, who have been slower to recover from the Covid period financially, being already amidst a wider footballing world that has struggled to keep apace with the Premier League juggernaut.

Juventus were also found to have to breached the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations in 2023, and their books will remain under the scanner through the 2025 financial year.

Subsequently, Juventus have tried to be more prudent with their spending, with their biggest outlay for last summer being the €15m they spent on Edon Zhegrova from Lille, while they also brought in his club-mate Jonathan David, who had been linked with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, on a free transfer.

Juventus are looking to continue their prudent approach to incomings and have been linked with Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi on a Bosman deal.

Season Position 2024–25 11th (Premier League) 2023–24 13th (Premier League) 2022–23 10th (Premier League) 2021–22 1st (Championship, champions) 2020–21 18th (Premier League, relegated) Fulham’s last five league finishes

It has now emerged that they have also enquired about Sessegnon, with the Englishman’s contract expiring in June, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale.

Fulham though, have an option to extend Sessegnon’s contract by a year, and are said to be in discussions with the player about activating it.

Juventus were linked with Sessegnon in 2024 too, but the versatile player had indicated a desire to stay in the Premier League, before ultimately rejoining Fulham.

Sessegnon has predominantly been deployed at left-back this campaign, compared to being utilised in more attacking areas last season.

Fulham have a glut of contractual decisions to make ahead of the summer and will have to decide if Samuel Chukwueze and Jonah Kusi-Asare’s loan deals are to be made permanent.

Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez, two of the strongest performers for the Cottagers this campaign, also see their contracts ending in the summer.

Leeds United have been credited with an interest in Wilson again, after failing to convince Fulham to sell him on deadline day last summer.

Fulham are within touching distance of finishing amongst the European spots and Marco Silva will be targeting a strong finish to the season, hoping that contract negotiations do not prove to be too big a distraction.