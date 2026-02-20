Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Rangers boss Danny Rohl has revealed that deadline-day signing Ryan Naderi has already caught the eye at Ibrox, even telling the striker he reminds him of German great Thomas Muller.

Naderi completed a move from Hansa Rostock on the final day of the January transfer window, later describing the switch to Glasgow as hectic but expressing his relief that the deal was finalised.

Rangers invested heavily in the 22-year-old, with the fee reported to be in the region of €6 million including add-ons, and one former Ger has already predicted the German forward will establish himself as Rohl’s first-choice striker.

During the first half of the campaign at Hansa Rostock, Naderi scored eight goals in 18 appearances and provided five assists, form he has carried into life at Ibrox with four goal contributions in his first four outings for the Gers.

On Sunday, Rangers welcomed league leaders Hearts to Ibrox, where Youssef Chermiti partnered the German striker in attack as the hosts secured an emphatic 4-2 victory, with Chermiti later speaking about the growing understanding between the pair.

Rohl spoke positively about Naderi’s performances, stating that his qualities are clear in training and revealing that he has told the striker he is a bit like Bayern Munich legend Muller, given his knack for doing the right things even when they are not immediately obvious.

He highlighted the benefits of operating with two strikers, pointing to the structure it provides, and praised the centre-forward’s sharpness, intensity and work off the ball.

Club Years Bayern Munich 2007-2025 Vancouver Whitecaps 2025- Thomas Muller’s career history

The German tactician also noted the 22-year-old’s awareness in the box and how his movement can create extra time and space for his strike partner.

Rohl said at a press conference (3:56): “Yes Ryan, I think you see it in training.

“I said to him he’s a little bit like Thomas Muller, sometimes you don’t know how but he is doing the right things.

“I think it’s great to play with two strikers up front, it helps us well.

“This won’t always be the shape, but I think it was good.

“We had the wingers in good positions as well.

“Ryan is very present against the ball, very sharp with good intensity and wins a lot of balls, and gives us a good structure.

“In the box he is always in the right moments and gives a little bit more time for the other striker.

“I think this is the advantage of two strikers in front.”

A former Scotland international has suggested that Naderi’s developing partnership with Chermiti could hold the key to Rangers’ attacking plans moving forward.

On Sunday, the Glasgow giants travel to Almondvale to face Livingston, with only two points separating them from leaders Hearts, as Rohl looks for a strong result to keep the Gers’ Scottish Premiership title push on track.