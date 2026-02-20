Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Celtic legend Pat Bonner feels Viljami Sinisalo should have been given an opportunity earlier this season ahead of Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks.

Schmeichel arrived at Celtic Park in 2024 and has since cemented his place as first choice goalkeeper, making 87 appearances to date and lifting both the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Premiership with the Bhoys last season.

On Thursday night, Celtic went head-to-head with Stuttgart in the first leg of the Europa League playoff round, and it proved a bruising evening for the Hoops as they were swept aside 4-1 at Parkhead.

The 39-year-old endured a night to forget, seemingly at fault for the first and third goals as he looked off the pace, with frustration spilling from the stands as sections of the home support booed his every touch in the minutes that followed.

A product of Aston Villa’s academy, Sinisalo arrived from Villa in the same summer as the Danish goalkeeper, with one League One star suggesting Celtic would be the ideal step up for him, but he has largely played second fiddle to experienced shot-stopper Schmeichel, making just five starts this season.

Bonner indicated that Celtic could have benefited from giving the Finland international the opportunity to stake his claim in goal earlier in the campaign.

He added that Martin O’Neill may be reluctant to disrupt the harmony within the dressing room, a stance that could see the Dane keep hold of the gloves as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Goalkeeper Age Kasper Schmeichel 39 Viljami Sinisalo 24 Ross Doohan 27 Celtic’s goalkeepers

Bonner said on BBC Sportsound: “My opinion is that Sinisalo should have got a run in the team earlier this season.

“Martin O’Neill doesn’t want to upset the dressing room, that’s perhaps why he’ll stick with Schmeichel.”

Former top flight attacker Tam McManus though believes Celtic now need to change the goalkeeper.

He wrote on X: “Mibbe time for a change of keeper at Celtic.”

Across nine Europa League matches, Schmeichel and his team-mates have conceded 19 goals, a record that highlights their defensive vulnerability.

Domestically, O’Neill will want to make sure he has a solid goalkeeper as Celtic continue their battle to retain the Scottish Premiership title.

Hibernian are next to visit Celtic Park and it remains to be seen whether O’Neill opts for a change between the posts, handing the 24-year-old an opportunity, who has admitted he feels the sheer size and stature of the club every time he steps onto the pitch.

Celtic will now have to summon a response in the return leg, with a first-ever victory in Germany required to keep their Europa League campaign alive.