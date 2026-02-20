Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has stressed his availability for a move to Inter Milan, with his agents having already spoken to the Italian side.

The 29-year-old has come under fire this season as some of his mistakes between the sticks have cost Tottenham dearly.

His error, leading to a Nottingham Forest goal in December, was dubbed ‘incredibly poor’ by former Premier League star Dean Ashton.

Vicario has retained his spot between the sticks for Tottenham, despite competition from promising shot-stopper Antonin Kinsky.

He is a target for Italian giants Inter Milan, who want a new goalkeeper in the summer.

Inter have also kept an eye on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, but Vicario is their preferred option due to his age and lower wages.

The Nerazzurri could be pushing at an open door in terms of the player in the summer as he is keen on joining the club.

Goalkeeper Age Guglielmo Vicario 29 Antonin Kinsky 22 Brandon Austin 27 Tottenham’s first team goalkeeper options

According to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, Vicario has ‘reiterated his availability’ for a move to Inter.

Inter’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, holds Vicario in high regard and has already spoken with the agents of the Tottenham goalkeeper.

It is suggested Vicario ‘wants to return to Italy’ and his connection with the Nerazzurri ‘has never broken down’.

Tottenham are open to offloading the 29-year-old, but are keen on receiving a fee of around €25m to €30m from his potential sale.

Back in 2022, when Vicario was first linked with a move to Tottenham, Juventus were in the race as well.

They tried to beat Tottenham to the player’s signature but their move eventually did not materialise.

During his two-and-a-half year stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Vicario has played over 100 games for the London-based club, keeping 29 clean sheets.

He still has a contract with Tottenham running until the summer of 2028 and it is unclear what Spurs’ next new permanent manager will make of the situation with the Italian shot-stopper.

Spurs would have to take a call over whether Kinsky is ready to step in as the club’s number 1 or move to sign an experienced goalkeeper if Vicario is sold.