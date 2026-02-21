Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Preston North End skipper Ben Whiteman has pointed to Real Madrid to claim that Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur made a good decision in sending Lewis Dobbin and Alfie Devine to Deepdale on loan.

Paul Heckingbottom’s team knocked on the doors of two Premier League sides in the summer and managed to leave with attacking midfielder Devine and forward Dobbin.

Tottenham have seen Devine handed regular game time, with 32 Championship outings so far, while Aston Villa’s Dobbin has been trusted in an unfamiliar role, adding to his versatility.

They have made as many as 21 goal contributions between them, each earning praise from the Preston manager Heckingbottom on different occasions.

Dobbin was deemed a ‘diligent professional’ by the boss, while Devine was praised for being composed and having the ability to create chances from midfield.

Now club skipper Whiteman has come out to laud their qualities, insisting that Devine and Dobbin are a pleasure to work with and he is hoping North End can keep at least one.

“It has definitely been a pleasure to work with those two and hopefully one of them signs, but we will wait and see”, he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

Loan star On loan from Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa Alfie Devine Tottenham Hotspur Milos Lukovic Strasbourg On loan at Preston North End

“But they have been a credit to themselves.”

Whiteman also took time to cite the example of two former Preston players, one Real Madrid star, Alvaro Carreras, and the other, Chelsea striker Liam Delap, to drive home the fact that Deepdale is definitely the place to grow as a loan player.

“The loan lads that come in normally go on to do really well.

“We’ve got a lad playing at Real Madrid and we’ve got a lad playing at Chelsea.

“So if you are looking at somewhere to send someone on loan, this is definitely the place.”

It remains to be seen if Preston will attempt to keep hold of either Dobbin or Devine, or both, when the summer transfer window rolls around.

Aston Villa and Tottenham are though likely to be delighted seeing two of their prospects playing regular football for a club competing at the top end of the Championship.

North End remain firmly in the mix for a playoff spot.