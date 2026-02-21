Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Bournemouth

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has selected his West Ham lineup vs Bournemouth for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

The Hammers have experienced a clear upturn in form of late, winning three of their last five Premier League games, but remain inside the relegation zone.

West Ham’s signings in the winter transfer window have been widely hailed, but there are still question marks over whether it is too late to rescue the campaign.

Beating Bournemouth this afternoon could be crucial, however the Cherries arrive in the capital on a run of good form.

They are unbeaten in their last six league games, even beating Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool on that run.

Nuno can at least go into the clash feeling he has ‘rebalanced’ his squad with the winter window signings, but West Ham cannot slow down and must keep picking up points as any downturn could be lethal.

New boy Taty Castellanos has insisted he is feeling a positive atmosphere in the West Ham camp.

The earlier meeting between the two clubs this season, in November, ended in a 2-2 draw on the south coast.

Mads Hermansen is in goal in the West Ham lineup vs Bournemouth today, while in defence the Hammers go with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Axel Disasi and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

In the engine room, Nuno fields Tomas Soucek, Mateus Fernandes and Soungoutou Magassa, while leading the attacking hunt are Crysencio Summerville, Jarrod Bowen and Taty Castellanos.

Nuno can shake up his West Ham lineup vs Bournemouth by use of his substitutes if needed and they include attacking pair Adama Traore and Callum Wilson.

West Ham United Lineup vs Bournemouth

Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Magassa, Summerville, Bowen, Castellanos

Substitutes: Areola, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Traore, Todibo, Scarles, Kante, Mayers