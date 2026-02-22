Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has hailed ‘top character’ Anton Stach, whose quick adaptation to the Premier League scene is rare and says a lot about his quality, in the view of the German boss.

The Whites splashed a £17m transfer fee to sign the German international from Hoffenheim on a four-year contract in July, with the move a bitter pill to swallow for the Bundesliga side’s fans.

Standing at six feet four inches, he is a physical presence and has helped address Leeds United’s need to be good from set-pieces.

Farke himself admitted that in October that in Sean Longstaff and Stach, he had two potent set-piece takers.

Stach made an immediate impact on the team, taking just five league games to open his Premier League goalscoring account.

He scored a superb free kick in Leeds’ 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Saturday and his performances have even made him a dark horse for inclusion in the Germany squad for the World Cup.

Farke believes that Stach has the qualities that are needed to thrive in the Premier League, knowing what to do tactically and also being a good character in the squad.

He stressed that even top players need time to get to grips with the difference demands of the Premier League, but Stach started to catch the eye from the moment he walked into the building at Thorp Arch.

“Anton was fantastic and played a crucial role for us”, Farke said at a press conference (31.49).

“He perfectly embodies more or less a balance out of being a physical player and a player who can stand up to the intensity and physical necessities in this league.

“[He is] also good on the ball, tactically he is spot on, top character, also good technique and also good in set-pieces.

“It is very impressive because even for top players, normally, they need a bit of time to adapt to the Premier League.

“But Anton is more or less shining from the first day in pre-season and this is quite rare I would say and says a lot about his character and also about his quality.”

Leeds’ point at Aston Villa has continued a run of solid form for the Whites which, in the view of former Premier League star Dean Ashton, means they will survive.

If Stach goes to the World Cup with Germany and makes an impact this summer, Leeds could well have to deal with interest from rival clubs in his services.

The 27-year-old has two Germany caps to his name, having made his debut for Die Mannschaft in 2022.