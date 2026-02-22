Commentator Sam Matterface has criticised Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin for his defending in the north London derby loss to Arsenal.

The Gunners strolled to a 4-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to boost their title hopes and pile more pain on Tottenham, whose new boss Igor Tudor could not stop the rot.

Eberechi Eze gave Arsenal the lead in the 32nd minute in the derby clash, but Randal Kolo Muani popped up with his first Premier League goal to level matters just two minutes later.

Both teams went in level at 1-1 at the break, but within minutes of the restart, Viktor Gyokeres scored a beautiful goal from just inside the D.

The ball was played across to the Swede, who took a touch to control it and then whipped a shot with his right foot which flew past Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Tottenham defender Dragusin was closest to Gyokeres and Matterface took aim at the Romanian after the goal.

While he thinks the shot gave Vicario no chance, he noted Gyokeres’ first touch took the ball away from him and thinks Dragusin did not react quickly enough, putting no pressure on the ball.

Matterface said on talkSPORT (22nd February, 17:49): “Radu Dragusin has given him like five yards of space to operate in.

“His [Gyokeres’] touch is heavy, it goes away from him, but there is no pressure on the ball.

“Dragusin has let him get away with it completely there, never got out to him.

“It’s a brilliant finish from Gyokeres and Vicario was never going to get there.”

Tudor admitted before the game to remembering working with Dragusin and rating him.

The result leaves Tottenham still worrying about the threat of relegation from the Premier League and Matterface believes it is also a reality check that changing the manager will not mean a magic wand being waved.

“Tottenham Hotspur may have changed the manager, but they cannot change their fortunes”, he added (18:35).

“It’s a terrible result for them. It’s a brilliant win for Arsenal.

“And Tottenham Hotspur, if they didn’t think it was happening because they’d changed the manager and changed the system, are now realising that they are still bang in trouble.”

Spurs’ lead over 18th placed West Ham United is now down to just four points and they have a number of tricky clashes on the agenda over the coming weeks.

Tudor takes his Tottenham side to Fulham next up, before then playing host to another side that have been struggling in the shape of Crystal Palace.

Spurs’ final game of the season, where they may be in desperate need of points, sees them host Everton.